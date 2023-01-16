Man, woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death set to appear in court

A man and woman who are facing murder charges in the killing of an Ontario Provincial Police constable are set to appear in court today. Const. Greg Pierzchala was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., on Dec. 27 – the 28-year-old later died in hospital. Police close off the section of Indian Line near Hagersville on Dec. 28, 2022, where Pierzchala was shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn