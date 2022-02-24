Quebec reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations, ICU cases drop

MONTREAL - Quebec reported 28 more COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday as the latest data showed intensive care cases dropping below 100 patients.
The Health Department said 1,604 people were hospitalized with the disease, a decline of 68 from the previous day.
There were 96 people listed in intensive care, a drop of six patients.
Health authorities reported 1,517 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, which is limited to certain high-risk groups. There was an 8.5 per cent positivity rate among analyzed tests.
The province administered 12,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the previous 24 hours, including more than 8,200 booster doses.
Officials say 86 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received two doses of vaccine and 51 per cent have received a third dose.
Quebec has now reported 13,931 deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.