Gilgeous-Alexander's high school coaches say guard's success inspiring Hamilton youth

Canada advances to the semi-finals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)'s Men's World Cup this Friday, the first in the history of Canada's national basketball team. Slovenia's Luka Doncic (77) heads to the basket past Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half of a Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Conroy