It's time for new tools to boost uptake of third doses, child vaccination: experts

Tamara Dus, director of University Health Network Safety Services, administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Ontario is entering a sixth wave of COVID-19 as few public health measures remain, which experts say is the time for a renewed vaccination strategy aimed at boosting third-dose uptake, vaccination in kids and preparing for a broader fourth-dose rollout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn