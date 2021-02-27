Police arrest man in homicide of woman who called for help in city park

Toronto police say they've made an arrest in the death of a 69-year-old woman who called emergency responders seeking help while walking in a west-end park.
They say Kathleen Hatcher of Toronto was located in the trail area of King's Mill Park on Friday morning with significant injuries.
Hatcher was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say they arrested a 37-year-old man on Saturday.
Colin Hatcher is facing one count of second-degree murder.
Police have not said what, if any, relationship exists between the victim and the accused, nor have they released Kathleen Hatcher's cause of death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.