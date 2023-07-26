Man shot by Toronto police after allegedly killing K9, firing at officers: SIU

TORONTO - Ontario's police watchdog says a 44-year-old man suspected of murder allegedly shot at officers and killed a police dog before he was shot by a Toronto officer.
The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police responded to an apartment building on Dixon Road near Kipling Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday in an attempt to locate and arrest a 44-year-old man for murder.
The SIU says the man allegedly fled the property, shot at officers and was later tracked down in a nearby backyard.
They say the man shot and killed a police service dog and an officer shot the 44-year-old suspect.
Toronto paramedics say one person was taken from the scene with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The SIU says the 44-year-old remains in hospital.
Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw offered his condolences following the death of the police dog, Bingo, and thanked the dog for its service.
Premier Doug Ford also extended his condolences.
"As an animal lover, I was very saddened to learn about the passing of Bingo," he wrote in a statement. "My condolences go out to his entire Toronto Police family."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.