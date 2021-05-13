Ford renews calls for tighter border controls to rein in COVID-19 variants

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines at the Junction Chemist during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. Ontario says it'll sit on 254,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arriving next week – and about 50,000 more it has in stock - until it decides when and if to offer second doses of the shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette