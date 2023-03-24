Ontario Power Generation executives top list of public salaries

Metrolinx President & CEO Phil Verster joins Ontario Premier Doug Ford in making a GO Transit announcement in Niagara Falls, Ont., on August 26, 2022. Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation. The disclosure of public sector workers who were paid more than $100,000 in 2022 had nearly 267,000 names and Kenneth Hartwick, CEO of the electricity Crown corporation, is again in the top spot. Two other executives at the organization made nearly $1.7 million and nearly $1 million. Phil Verster, the CEO of Metrolinx, Kevin Smith, the president and CEO of University Health Network, Mark Fuller, the president and CEO of the Ontario Public Service Pension Board, and Matt Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health, all made more than $800,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton