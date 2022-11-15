Inquest hears drugs smuggled into eastern Ontario jail inside inmates' bodies, mail

The Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., is shown on April 17, 2020. A deputy superintendent at an eastern Ontario jail says drugs have been smuggled into the facility inside the body cavity of the inmates and in the mail they receive. Dan Tremblay is testifying at an inquest that is examining the circumstances of five drug-related deaths at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., which occurred in separate incidents between October 2018 and April 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn