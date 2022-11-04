GO Transit union says members will strike Monday after rejecting Metrolinx contract

A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station in Niagara Falls, Ont., on August 26, 2022. The union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants and other employees says its members will go on strike Monday. The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says the planned strike comes after members voted 81 per cent against a contract offer from employer Metrolinx The union has said negotiations between the two sides began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1. "Our members have made it utterly clear. We will not accept a deal unless it addresses our primary concern, which is contracting out," Local President Rob Cormier said in a written statement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton