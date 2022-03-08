'We can't let our guard down': First Nations in Ontario face COVID outbreaks

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A few weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in the Eabametoong First Nation, located about 300 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., on the shore of Eabamet Lake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck