Toronto police announce rewards of up to $50K in two separate homicide investigations

TORONTO - The Toronto Police Service has offered cash rewards in two murder investigations in a bid to drum up information that could lead to the arrests of two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants.
Police announced two rewards of up to $50,000 each at a Thursday morning news conference and appealed to the public for help in finding 28-year-old Jabreel Elmi and 22-year-old Mohamed Hassan.
Insp. Hank Idsinga said the rewards have been offered by the Bolo Program, which amplifies information on wanted individuals, alongside the force's homicide squad and Toronto Crime Stoppers.
"We have had significant success so far in 2022 with their help," Idsinga said.
Elmi is wanted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in a September 2021 shooting that killed 27-year-old City of Toronto employee Thane Murray. Two others were also injured in the shooting.
Police located and charged two others in that investigation in December 2021.
Elmi is described as 5'7" and 180 lbs with a lazy right eye.
Hassan is wanted for charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in an early April 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old Habil Abdilahi Hassan and seriously injured another man.
A second person has been charged in that investigation and surrendered to police in April 2021.
Hassan is described as 5'8" and 161 pounds.
Police believe both Elmi and Hassan are in the GTA.
Idsinga said neither man should be approached if found and people should contact police or Toronto Crime Stoppers.
He said anyone who provides information on either case does not need to be a witness or testify in court.
He also cautioned against aiding the wanted men.
"If you are helping either of these men evade arrest, you may be charged with accessory after the fact," said Idsinga. "This criminal charge could result in life in prison."
Sean Sportun of Toronto Crime Stoppers urged anyone with information about the two men to contact police, emphasizing the anonymity provided to those who submit tips.
"In over 35 years with Toronto Crime Stoppers, not once have we compromised a tipster," said Sportun. "Look at our years of success and believe in the program as well as believing in the safety of your community to do the right thing."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.