Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke taking Ontario to court over changes to online gaming

Legislature Protective Service members walk the perimeter at Queen's Park in Toronto on February 4, 2022. An Indigenous council is taking the Ontario government to court over changes made to online gaming. In a notice of application filed Monday against iGaming Ontario and the Attorney General of Ontario, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawa:ke alleges the changes are "illegal and unconstitutional" and leading to "significant" revenue loss to its community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette