Man accused of throwing gravel at Trudeau at 2021 campaign stop pleads guilty

A man, top right, throws gravel at Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, left, as the RCMP security detail provide protection at a local microbrewery during the Canadian federal election campaign in London Ont., on Monday, September 6, 2021. An Ontario man accused of throwing gravel at Justin Trudeau during a September 2021 campaign stop has pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette