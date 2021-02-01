Laurentian University applies for court protection amid financial challenges

Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano speaks during daily updates regarding COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 10, 2020. A northern Ontario university is filing for court protection as it restructures amid “unprecedented" financial challenges. Laurentian University’s president announced Monday that the Sudbury, Ont., school has started court proceedings under the federal Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. The provincial minister of universities says the situation is concerning and announced the government had appointed an advisor on the situation. Ross Romano says the government is exploring its options in light of the “unprecedented” news, which could include legislation giving greater oversight of university finances. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette