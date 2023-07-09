TORONTO - One person is in critical condition in hospital after two cyclists collided along Toronto's Lakeshore Blvd.
Police were called to Lakeshore Blvd and The Boulevard Club shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.
Officers found one person with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the second cyclist did not remain at the scene.
Authorities have not released any details about either cyclist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2023.