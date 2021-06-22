TORONTO - Scuffles broke out Tuesday as police and city workers moved in to clear a sprawling homeless encampment in downtown Toronto.
More than a hundred officers, city security guards and private security descended upon Trinity Bellwoods Park and were met by about 200 people – a mix of homeless residents and their supporters – who surrounded the makeshift dwellings of those who didn't want to leave.
City workers spent the morning putting up fences around two different encampments at the park and told those present to leave. Police drones buzzed overhead.
Around noon, a large crowd gathered outside the fence.
"Let them out, let them out," the crowd chanted before some pulled down about 100 metres of the fence.
Police arrested at least two in the scuffle and the city quickly restored the fence, which surrounded about 65 structures.
The city had issued trespass notices to about 25 people living in the two main encampment sites at the park on June 12, warning they could be evicted and face a $10,000 fine.
Susan Gibson lives in one of the dwellings that was surrounded by a human chain two-dozen people strong.
She said she has lived in the park for the past 10 months. She said she did not want to take the city's offer of a spot in a shelter or a hotel because she feels much safer from violence and the spread of COVID-19 when living outdoors.
"This is a waste of taxpayer money and it's divisive when we should be helping people," she said.
Gibson said she doesn’t know where she’ll go if she is forced out of the park.
"It's sad," she said. "I’d like to get into affordable housing, but it’s very difficult."
Jimmy Pudjunas spent the morning trying to pack up his belongings from his sprawling tent and wooden structure shelter. He, too, said he doesn't want to live at a shelter due to the threat of violence.
"I’m trying to be compliant," he said. "I’m leaving but I don’t know where I’m going."
Pudjunas has lived in the park since last September.
"They say you can't live here, not that you can’t live, so I’m gonna go find a spot under the bridge," he said.
Hundreds fled Toronto's homeless shelters for fear of contracting COVID-19 when the pandemic hit and dozens of encampments popped up throughout the city.
Recent data obtained by The Canadian Press also shows a significant rise in violent incidents in Toronto's shelter system over the last five years.
The city maintains the shelter system is safe and has said it will eventually clear the homeless encampments, which it says are unsafe. City council also recently passed a motion to end encampments.
In addition to the action at Trinity Bellwoods, the city has also issued trespass notices to residents at three other encampments.
Last month, the city and police halted an encampment clearing at Lamport Stadium after a standoff with homeless residents and their supporters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.