PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man following an interaction with police in Peterborough.
The Special Investigations Unit reports a Peterborough police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Parkhill Road West Friday afternoon after reportedly seeing it driven in a careless manner.
Police say the vehicle was then involved in a solo collision in the Towerhill Road and Chemong Road area, and the driver got out and entered the nearby Peterborough Volkswagen dealership.
There was reportedly an altercation with dealership staff, and when officers arrived, the man, who police say appeared to be armed, consumed a substance.
The SIU says the man lost vital signs and first aid was administered before he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, and the SIU is asking anyone who may have information, video or photos related to the investigation to please contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.