BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police west of Toronto have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with murder in the death of his former partner.
Peel Regional Police say they were called for a disturbance at a home in Brampton, Ont., around 6 a.m. last Friday.
They say officers found the body of a woman with obvious signs of trauma inside the home.
Police allege the suspect fled the scene and evaded police.
They also allege the suspect has a history of violence along with a five-year weapons ban.
Linval Alfonso Ritchie faces one count of first-degree murder.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.