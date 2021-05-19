TORONTO - Ontario hospitals were given the green light to gradually resume non-urgent surgeries on Wednesday as COVID-19 infections decline across the province.
The chief medical officer of health said he was rescinding an emergency order issued April 20 that made hospitals temporarily stop the procedures during an onslaught of cases.
Dr. David Williams said daily COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions appear to be trending downward, giving some hospitals the capacity to restart non-urgent surgeries.
"While these numbers remain high and we continue to see demand for health services related to COVID-19, we are beginning to see available capacity among community and hospital partners in some areas of the province," he said in a memo.
"It is therefore important to make use of this available capacity to limit the long-term impacts on patients awaiting non-urgent care."
The Ministry of Health said Wednesday that there were 1,401 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus -- with 735 in intensive care and 539 on a ventilator.
The province has seen case numbers decline in recent weeks as public health measures, including a stay-at-home order, remain in place and vaccination rates rise.
Ontario reported 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 19 more deaths linked to the virus.
"As we gradually and cautiously resume non-urgent and non-emergent care, we will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and critical care capacity and will respond rapidly should we see a worsening of the situation," Williams said.
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said the resumption of non-urgent procedures won't be immediate across the province.
"This is dependent on hospital capacity and does not mean that surgeries or procedures will resume at this time, and the resumption will not be uniform across the province," Alex Hilkene said in a statement.
Last week, Ontario's fiscal watchdog said it will take the province approximately three and a half years to clear the surgical backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Financial Accountability Office projected that the backlog of cancelled surgeries will reach 419,200 procedures by the end of September.
The FAO estimated it will cost the province $1.3 billion to clear the backlog, and noted the government allocated $610 million in its latest budget to address the issue.
The watchdog said its projections on clearing the backlog assumed hospitals will be able to operate at 11 per cent above pre-pandemic volumes in the coming years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.