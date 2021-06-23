Ontario reports 255 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, record high vaccinations

Ontario is reporting 255 new cases of COVID-19 today and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 57 new cases in Toronto, 53 in the Region of Waterloo, and 25 in Peel Region.
She says there are also 23 new cases in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region and 14 in Ottawa.
Today's data is based on nearly 27,400 completed tests.
The Ministry of Health says there are 305 people in intensive care with COVID-19.
Elliott says that a record high of 227,318 doses of vaccine were administered since Tuesday's report, for a total of more than 13 million.
The latest figures come as more Ontarians living in designated hot spots for the Delta COVID-19 variant are eligible to book earlier second vaccine doses.
Health units covering Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Waterloo and York, Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Durham are considered hot spots for the more infectious virus variant.
People in those health units who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 30 can now move up their second shots.
The province also says that next week, all adults who received a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's product can book a second appointment as soon as 28 days after their initial shot.
Second doses were initially booked four months after the first in Ontario but the province has been shortening that timeline as vaccine supply increases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.