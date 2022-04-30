Quebec reports 15,000th death linked to COVID-19 since beginning of pandemic

A paramedic loads his stretcher back into the ambulance after bringing a patient to the emergency room at a hospital in Montreal, Thursday, April 14, 2022. According to data published today on the province's open data website, 23 additional deaths associated with the novel coronavirus were reported in the province over the past 24 hours, while 2,252 people were in hospital with COVID-19; a decline of 38 from the day before. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz