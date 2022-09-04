Excitement builds for in-person frosh weeks, student leaders say safety top of mind

Students take part in parties and gatherings in a neighbourhood around Western University in London, Ont. on September 25, 2021. Student leaders say excitement is high as Ontario universities host the first frosh weeks largely in-person and absent of public health restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But they say sexual assault prevention and awareness remain top of mind after last year's disturbing allegations tied to Western University's orientation week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne