QUEBEC - Eight people were lucky to escape without serious injuries when a crowded balcony in Quebec City went crashing to the ground early this morning.
About 15 firefighters were sent to the scene after a balcony detached from a two-storey residence and went tumbling to the ground.
A spokesperson for the Quebec City fire department says firefighters were called early this morning about a "dangerous structure."
Bill Noonan says responders found a balcony and its attached staircase that had crashed to the ground.
He says eight people who were on the balcony at the time were evaluated at the scene after falling about 3.6 metres.
Noonan confirms there were injuries but says none of them are considered life-threatening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.