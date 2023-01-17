Lawyer for ex-OPSEU president says union's allegations untrue

A lawyer for the former president of the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union says a lawsuit launched by the union is "riddled with errors, falsehoods, and untrue allegations." OPSEU is seeking nearly $6 million it alleges was unlawfully transferred to former president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, former first vice-president/treasurer Eduardo Almeida and former financial services administrator Maurice Gabay, as well as millions more in damages. Thomas speaks to reporters at Queen's Park in Toronto, on January 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young