TORONTO - Ontario is easing capacity limits in certain sports and event venues that require proof of vaccination.
Starting Saturday, capacity limits at outdoor events where people stand will increase to up to 75 per cent capacity or 15,000 people, whichever is less.
For outdoor events where people are seated, capacity limits will be increased to up to 75 per cent capacity or 30,000 people.
Proof of vaccination will now be required in outdoor settings where the normal capacity is 20,000 people or more.
