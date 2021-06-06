TORONTO - Ontario Provincial Police say a missing eight-year-old boy has been found dead in the waters of Lake Erie at Turkey Point.
Police say they were called to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and his body was found less than 200 metres from shore at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers say the boy was seen swimming in the lake after abandoning a floating raft, but never made it back to shore.
Family members sought help from police when they couldn't locate their son.
Acting Staff Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says members of the Norfolk County OPP and its marine unit searched all night and continued to look on Sunday.
He says the family was able to stay in the area overnight because someone gave up their cottage for the evening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2021.