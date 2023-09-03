Toronto residents express concern over air show noise for those with PTSD, pets

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Snowbirds perform over Lake Ontario during the Canadian International Air Show Toronto, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The sounds of jets roaring through the skies of Toronto often elicit gasps and cheers from fans of an annual air show that takes place each Labour Day weekend, but they're also prompting outcry from those who fear the event does more harm than good. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby