By the numbers: A look at key figures in Ontario's municipal elections

Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. Municipalities across Ontario will elect new local governments on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Municipalities across Ontario will elect new local governments on Monday. Here's a look at some key figures at play in the provincewide municipal elections:

417: The number of municipal elections that will be held to fill a total of 2,860 council seats.

6,306: The total number of candidates running.

31 per cent: The percentage of candidates who are female, an increase from the 27 per cent who ran in the last municipal elections in 2018.

217: The number of municipalities using online or phone voting in some way, up from 175 in 2018.

548: The number of council positions that were acclaimed, including mayors and reeves, up 15 per cent from total acclamations in 2018.

32: The number of councils that will be entirely acclaimed this year, all of which have populations of 10,000 residents or less.

38.3 per cent: Voter turnout in the 2018 municipal elections. That was the lowest among municipal election turnouts recorded since 1982.

Source: Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.