TORONTO - A 14-year-old boy shot and killed a student at an east-end Toronto school, then chased down another teen and pointed the gun at him, police said Tuesday.
The gun didn't go off, however, and police say the boy fled the area immediately. The 14-year-old faces one count of first-degree murder and another of attempted murder.
Police identified the victim as Jahiem Robinson, 18.
Outside a community centre where counselling was being offered to staff and students, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the age of the accused shooter struck him.
"I have a 14-year-old grandson and the whole notion that anybody of that age can have a gun, put it in their pocket and take it to school and use it, to me is inconceivable," he said.
Tory also said there must be a better way to deal with the prevalence of guns on Toronto's streets.
"I'm hearing about this from police at every police board meeting about how there are guns, most of which are coming from the United States," Tory said, reiterating he is in favour of a national handgun ban.
"I think there has to be a way in which we can do better at stopping those guns from coming in here."
Police said they responded to calls for a shooting at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in Toronto's east end shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.
Tactical officers swept through the school, but did not find the boy or a gun, Insp. Richard Harris said Monday.
Police said in a statement Tuesday they arrested the boy a few hours later at 6:54 p.m.
They said the shooting was targeted.
Police allege the boy approached the 18-year-old victim from behind and shot him. Harris said the entire first floor of the school is considered a crime scene.
The accused cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The Toronto District School Board said it has launched its own investigation into the incident.
"An incident like this raises questions about how something like this can happen inside a school," Colleen Russell-Rawlins, director of education at the board, said in a written statement Monday.
She said the board will help the homicide squad's investigation as well as conduct their own probe.
There are 16 cameras inside the school that could help the investigations, a board spokeswoman said.
Inside the school Monday, emotions ran high, said board spokeswoman Shari Schwartz-Maltz.
"There’s a lot of tears inside," she said outside the school Monday. "There's a lot of upset teachers -- it's hard to believe."
Schwartz-Maltz said they have social workers and counsellors available to help.
"Whatever the kids need, whatever the staff need, they will get," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.