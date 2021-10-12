BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton, northwest of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say they were called shortly before 1 a.m. to an area near Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard.
They say officers found a man in life-threatening condition.
Police say the man was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.
Investigators say a suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a red vehicle.
They say the homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.