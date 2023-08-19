Montreal's public health authority says some recent guests at a hostel north of downtown may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
The authority says in a notice published Friday that anyone who stayed at the Auberge Chez Jean in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough between July 29 and Aug. 18 should seek the free hepatitis A vaccine if they haven't got it already.
The notice says the exposure event stems from a contagious person who visited the hostel during that time period.
Health Canada says hepatitis A is a viral infection that can cause liver inflammation, leading to symptoms that may include fever, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, dark urine, fatigue and yellowing of the skin and eyes.
Those who develop symptoms are asked to contact a health care professional immediately.
Montreal public health says those who are vaccinated against the disease or who have had it in the past are at low risk of catching it and do not need to be vaccinated again.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2023.