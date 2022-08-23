Concerns raised about tight timeline, barriers related to Western U booster mandate

Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ont., September 19, 2020. Concerns are being raised that Western University's decision to mandate COVID-19 boosters shortly before the fall semester may create barriers for marginalized students. The London, Ont., university announced Monday that students and staff returning to campus must have at least three COVID-19 shots and wear masks in classrooms. Ethan Gardner, president of the university's student council, says the tight timeline for the policy change is the most common concern he's hearing so far. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Zain Chagla says the purpose of Western's three-dose policy is unclear. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins