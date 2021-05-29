TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 228 new infections in Toronto and 178 in Peel Region.
She says there are also 82 new cases in York Region and 71 in Hamilton.
Today's data is based on 33,559 completed tests.
The Ministry of Health says 934 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 626 in intensive care and 438 on a ventilator.
The province says 148,972 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Friday's report for a total of over 8.8 million doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021.