Toronto man, 28, charged with first-degree murder in deaths of two found in apartment

A Toronto Police shoulder patch is shown in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

 CLB

TORONTO - Police say a Toronto man has been charged in the deaths of two people found in an apartment building in the city early Wednesday.

Toronto police responded to a call for a stabbing in northwest Toronto shortly before 2 a.m. and located two people dead in the suite.

They say a man who had been stabbed was found nearby and treated in hospital.

Investigators have identified the victims as 68-year-old Colin Henry and 67-year-old Veronica Henry, of Toronto.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2022.

