Quebec reports 14,188 new COVID-19 cases, premier expected to increase restrictions

MONTREAL - Quebec reported a record 14,188 new infections on Thursday, and new modelling predicted the province's hospitals could be dealing with a sharp rise in COVID-19 patients over the next three weeks that would surpass previous waves.
Later on Thursday, Premier François Legault is scheduled to hold a news conference on the pandemic. He'll be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and the director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, for a 5 p.m. briefing, which is the time the government usually chooses to announce restrictions.
The research institute that reports to the government, Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux, says its modelling predicts "significant growth in new hospitalizations and the consequent occupancy of regular and intensive care beds over the next three weeks."
It says its models indicate there could be between 1,600 and 2,100 COVID-19 patients outside intensive care over the next three weeks. The institute says the number of intensive care patients during that period could be between 300 and 375. The more pessimistic scenarios — 2,100 regular COVID-19 patients and 375 intensive care patients — would surpass anything recorded during the previous waves of the pandemic.
The report says about one per cent of new cases result in hospitalizations and that 64 per cent of all COVID-19 patients in Quebec are in Montreal. People 70 and up represent 49 per cent of all COVID-19 patients in the province.
"It should be noted that the growth in the number of projected hospitalizations could be slowed down by the intensification of vaccination efforts and the impact of newly implemented or upcoming health measures," the report said.
Meanwhile, health officials reported nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday and a big jump in COVID-19-related hospitalizations. They said hospitalizations rose by 135 compared with the prior day, to 939, after 229 patients entered hospital and 94 were discharged. The number of intensive care patients rose by 16, to 138.
Thursday's case count came after officials reported 13,149 cases Wednesday, which was a record at the time.
Gyms, bars, clubs and other entertainment venues are closed across the province, and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity. Indoor private gatherings are capped at six people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 30, 2021.