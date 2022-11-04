What you need to know about the Ontario education workers' strike

Nick Ramrod, a TDSB caretaker, holds his sign as he and other CUPE Ontario members and supporters demonstrate outside of the Queen's Park Legislative Building in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Thousands of Ontario education workers are on picket lines indefinitely as of Friday in defiance of a provincial government law that has imposed a contract on 55,000 workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and banned them from striking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston