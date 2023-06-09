Iranian family in limbo, fears homelessness as immigration status unclear

Shohreh Aghababaei, gives her daughter Amelia, 5, a boost to watch the rain fall as Hamid Ahmadpanah, right, holds his daughter Kyla, 15 months, on the balcony at their home in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The couple have lived in Canada for nine years and their children are Canadian citizens, but lost their work permit status. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang