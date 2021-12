Quebec reports 9,206 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Quebec is reporting 9,206 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day, which represents 825 fewer cases than on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML