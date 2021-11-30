Ontario marks grim milestone of 10,000 COVID deaths

Stewart Nanibush, who died in the ICU at Toronto hospital last June nearly four months after he got the COVID-19 virus, is shown in this undated handout photo. The only times Sylvia Grady was allowed to see Nanibush, her partner of 22 years, as he battled COVID-19 in intensive care was when doctors believed he was on the brink of death she made that trip three times. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sylvia Grady, *MANDATORY CREDIT*