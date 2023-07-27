Sammy Yatim's mother continues fight for justice 10 years after son's death

Sahar Bahadi, mother of Sammy Yatim, arrives at court for the hearing of Const. James Forcillo in Toronto, on Friday, January 22, 2016. Ten years after her son was shot and killed by police on an empty Toronto streetcar, Sammy Yatim's mother is still fighting for justice. Cellphone footage posted online of the 18-year-old's shooting death on this day in 2013 set off a wave of public outrage and calls for reform to use of lethal force by police.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette