Quebec reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths, greenlights booster dose for teenagers

MONTREAL - Quebec is making teenagers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, the Health Department said Friday, as officials reported 23 more deaths linked to the disease and a 68-patient drop in hospitalizations.
The Health Department said in a news release that Quebecers aged 12 to 17 could start booking appointments for booster doses as of Saturday. Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a tweet that the decision to offer third doses to that age group was based on advice from the province's immunization committee.
The committee says a third dose should be given to teens who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19, but it says anyone in that age group is now eligible to receive one, which should be given at least three months from a second dose.
Health officials say teens who have recently contracted the virus don't need a booster but can receive one if they want. "Even if this dose is not necessary, a person can, if they wish, receive a booster dose," the Health Department said, adding that the committee recommends waiting three months after an infection.
Officials say boosters increase vaccine efficacy in the short term against new variants, including Omicron.
Residents aged 12 to 17 are among the most vaccinated people in the province. Data from the Health Department indicates 99 per cent of people in that age group have received at least one dose and 93 per cent have two doses.
Officials say teenagers should stick to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine because it presents a slightly lower risk of them developing rare complications such as myocarditis.
Meanwhile, the province reported 23 more COVID-19-related deaths. Health officials said 1,834 people were hospitalized with the disease, a drop of 68 from Thursday, after 112 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 180 were discharged. Officials said 119 patients were listed in intensive care, a drop of five.
The Health Department said 17,500 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, including more than 11,000 third doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.