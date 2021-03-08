Restrictions ease in parts of Quebec as vaccinations to ramp up outside Montreal area

MONTREAL - Quebec on Monday eased COVID-19 restrictions in five regions, including the capital, permitting residents to return to the gym and restaurant dining rooms for the first time in months.
The government also pushed back the nighttime curfew from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches, Estrie, Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec, which were downgraded from "red" to "orange" under the province's pandemic-alert system.
Premier Francois Legault has opted to maintain restrictions in Montreal and the surrounding regions because public health authorities fear a novel coronavirus variant will soon cause regional case numbers and hospitalizations to rise again.
Legault has said the province is racing to vaccinate vulnerable older adults before the more transmissible mutation first identified in the United Kingdom can fully take hold.
Cases and hospitalizations across the province have stabilized in recent weeks after a dramatic drop earlier in the year.
On Monday, the province reported 579 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, none of which occurred in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations remained relatively stable: down by two, to 590, while the number of intensive care patients rose by one, to 108.
Health Minister Christian Dube has said the province will step up the pace of vaccinations this week as more regions join Montreal in opening mass immunization clinics to the general public.
As of Sunday night, the provincial vaccine booking website said the age of eligibility for shots ranged from 70 years old to 80 years old depending on the region.
The province gave 15,249 doses of vaccine on Sunday, for a total of 564,302.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.