Ontario's vaccine booking system launches today for those aged 80 and up

Ontario Premier Doug Ford watches a health-care worker prepare a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Ontario's hotly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine booking system launches at 8 a.m. today for those aged 80 and up. But Premier Doug Ford is urging those who don't yet qualify for a shot to keep off the website so that it doesn't crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette