'I'll never be able to afford property': Housing costs key issue for Ontario voters

Graziela Cariello and Thiago Lang pose for a photograph with their 19-month-old son Pedro at their home in Barrie, Ont., on Monday, April 25, 2022. The family spent most weekends last year viewing places in the GTA, placed at least five bids, but the high prices and bidding wars drove the family all the way to Barrie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin