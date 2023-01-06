Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deaths

TORONTO - Some of Canada's largest police associations are banding together to identify the root causes behind the killings of five police officers in the past four months.
The Canadian Police Association, the Police Association of Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police Association, and the Toronto Police Association said in a joint statement Friday they will examine the issues at play and then call for change to make sure the "wave of violence" against police doesn't continue.
"We are saying today what we are sure most Canadians are feeling: Enough is enough. We cannot allow the deaths of five of our members to go unchallenged," the groups said in the statement.
The associations, which represent about 60,000 sworn and civilian police personnel, said they will review judicial and public policy frameworks, including bail and sentencing practices.
In a separate statement, Canadian Police Association president Tom Stamatakis said there is a need for reforms to address the cases of violent offenders who engage in criminal activities repeatedly.
"We recognize that the majority of offenders don't reoffend," he said.
"There are a small number of prolific and violent offenders who continue to present a danger to society when released, and we need to find common-sense reforms that will address those cases."
A funeral was held Wednesday for 28-year-old OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala, who was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., on Dec. 27.
Court documents show 25-year-old Randall McKenzie – one of two people accused in the attack on Pierzchala – had been denied bail in an unrelated case involving a number of assault and weapons charges months before the shooting, but was released after a review.
A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for a court date in August, the documents show.
The associations also said they will also examine what they call a "growing and chronic" shortage of police officers and whether Crime Stoppers programs need to be boosted.
Pierzchala was the fifth police officer killed in the line of duty in Canada since September.
In October, RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang was fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.. Days earlier, South Simcoe Police officers Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell were shot at an Innisfil, Ont., home and died in hospital.
Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong was shot dead in Mississauga, Ont. in mid-September.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.