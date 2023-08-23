Ontario adds $11M to funding for investigation, recovery following Wheatley explosion

Chatham-Kent fire is shown on the scene of a natural gas explosion in Wheatley, Ont., on August 27, 2021. Ontario's minister of natural resources and forestry says the province is putting an additional $11 million toward ongoing costs of a 2021 explosion in Wheatley, Ont., that levelled a building and injured 20 people. The explosion came weeks after local officials declared two states of emergency and evacuation orders after discovering hydrogen sulphide gas leaks in the area. Graydon Smith was in Wheatley today to announce more funding for the municipality of Chatham-Kent for help with emergency management, investigation and community recovery. The new funding is in addition to more than $27 million the province so far put toward investigation, recovery and support for businesses and residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke