A York Region police officer is dead after an early morning collision in Markham, Ont.
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween says Const. Travis Gillespie was killed in a crash on his way to work today.
He says Gillespie is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues.
MacSween says Gillespie's unexpected death is devastating for the force.
The service says officers responded to a collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne at Major Mackenzie Drive and Warden Avenue at 6 a.m.
Police say Gillespie, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other car, a 23-year-old man from Markham, was taken to hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.