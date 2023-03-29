First Nations leaders demand meeting with premier over mining, removed from chamber

Neskantaga Chief Wayne Moonias, centre in green, speaks alongside First Nations community members during an improvised press conference inside the Ontario Legislature, at Queen's Park, in Toronto, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Moonias was one of two First Nation leaders who were kicked out of Ontario's legislature for shouting at Premier Doug Ford to meet with them over mining concerns on their lands in the "Ring of Fire" region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Allison Jones