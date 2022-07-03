BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say a pair of overnight crashes killed two people and sent a mother and baby to hospital.
Peel Regional Police says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in southwest Brampton, Ont.
They say a 20-year-old passenger was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of that vehicle was arrested for impaired driving.
Police say a family was in the other vehicle and the mother was transported to hospital in critical condition, but is now stable.
Police say a baby girl was sent with her father to hospital, and they later issued a tweet saying both "are fine."
Police say a two-vehicle crash about two hours earlier in Mississauga’s west end killed one person.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022.